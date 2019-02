Giggs Wants Solskjaer Named Permanent Man Utd Manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Manchester United momentum thanks to his tactical acumen and United should give him the manager’s job on a permanent basis, club great Ryan Giggs has said.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Wales manager Giggs, who was Solskjaer’s team mate at Old Trafford for 11 seasons, thought the Norwegian caretaker boss had done enough to be handed the reins next season.





Solskjaer and Giggs during their playing days

“We’ve messed around far too long.



“When you’ve got someone who knows the club, who is tactically astute, clearly has the players and fans on board; that gives you lots of momentum.



“There will be bumps in the road but most fans imagine what he could do with the money that’s been spent the last few years.



“He studied the game while he had a bad injury and then he coached (the reserves) at the club. So I always thought he had that potential because he knows the game and has that inner steel,” Giggs told The Guardian.



Solskjaer’s credentials will be tested this week when United travel to Chelsea later on Monday for a fifth round FA Cup clash before they host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

