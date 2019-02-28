Nigeria Records 57.1 PMI Points in February — CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 57.1 index points as at February, indicating an expansion in the manufacturing sector for 23 consecutive months.





Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The CBN said this in its monthly “Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Survey Report’’ by the Statistics Department posted on its Website.



The report said the index grew at a slower rate when compared to 58.5 index points recorded in February.



According to the report, 13 out of the 14 sub-sectors assessed reported growth in the month reviewed in petroleum and coal products, electrical equipment, transportation equipment; plastics and rubber products, food, beverage and tobacco products.



The other sectors the report said include textile, apparel, leather and footwear, nonmetallic mineral products, chemical and pharmaceutical products, furniture and related products, printing and related support activities, cement, fabricated metal products, and paper products.



The report, however, said the primary metal sub-sector declined in the period reviewed.



It said at 57.5 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the 24 consecutive month in February 2019.



The report said the index indicated a slower growth in the month under review when compared to its level in the preceding month.



It said nine of the 14 manufacturing sub-sectors recorded increased production level, three remained unchanged while two recorded decline.



The report further said that the manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 58.2 points in the period under review, indicating slower supplier delivery time.



According to the report, the index has recorded growth for 21 consecutive months.



It said all 14 sub-sectors recorded improved suppliers’ delivery time in the review period.



The report also said the employment level index for February stood at 56.3 points, indicating growth in employment level for the 22 consecutive months.



Out of the 14 sub-sectors, the report said eight reported increased employment level, five reported unchanged employment level, while one reported decreased employment in the period under review.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PMI is an indicator of business activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors.



It is a survey-based measure that seeks to know about changes in some key business variables from the previous month.



