Tinubu Says ‘I Remain Gidigba in APC’ Despite Ogun Attack

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he remains 'Gidigba (solid) in the party, despite the recent attack on the APC leaders at the Abeokuta rally in Ogun state.





Oshiomhole and Tinubu at the Abeokuta rally

He said the attack was disrespectful to the office of the Nigerian President.



The attack could have potentially harmed the person of the President, Tinubu said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media, Mr Tunde Rahman on Tuesday in Lagos.



He was reacting to the APC rally in Ogun on Monday where some APC leaders were attacked by hoodlums from APM, allowed into the rally venue by Governor Ibikunle Amosun



”An incident did actually occur at the Ogun State APC rally, but it is not the one PDP has concocted.



”The true incident that should be reported and condemned is that people who oppose the party and the president tried to infiltrate and disrupt the rally.



”The attack by these operatives is disrespectful of the office of the president and could have potentially harmed the person of the president.



“Such antics have no place in our political discourse. The author of these misdeeds should desist before real harm is done.”



Tinubu said he had no plans of leaving the party as being insinuated by some reports based on a video clip from the Ogun rally.



In the video, Tinubu was alleged to be seen throwing the party’s flag at the presidential rally.



He, however, accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of framing the video clip to mean that he was throwing away the party’s flag.



According to him, he remains ‘Gidigba’ (solid) in the governing party.



” If the issue of the flag has become the hotspot of the PDP campaign, then they are in serious trouble.



“During that portion of the Ogun rally, the National Chairman and others were looking for a party flag.



”I spotted one within my reach. I picked it up and attempted to toss it to the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole so that the Chairman can present it to the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun.



“If you want to fault me for anything in this matter, your critique can only be limited to the accuracy of my toss.



“Any attempt to enlarge the episode beyond this is fiction and mischief writ large, ” he said.



Tinubu said he was committed to the party and had been hard at work for the victory of the APC and all of its candidates in the upcoming elections.



“As the National Leader. It is unthinkable that I will leave the party. Moreover, there is no reason for me to do so.



“I understand the bigger picture. I know what is at stake in this election.



”Either the nation moves forward along the progressive path of the APC or it will be forced to retreat into the ills of the past created by the PDP.



”With the nation’s future hanging in the balance, I will not allow myself to be deterred by petty mischief.



”After the election, I will be there celebrating the APC and this nation’s victory over those who will prevent us our rightful future,” he said.

