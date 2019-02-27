Video: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Full Acceptance Speech

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received certificate of return as President-elect at an occasion he used to thank Nigerians and sue for peace in the country.





He noted that “election should not be seen as do or die’’ and pledged to work hard to deliver a better Nigeria and to continue to build on the foundations of peace, rule of law and opportunities for all. At the International Conference Centre, where the certificate was presented to him , Buhari assured the nation that he would continue to engage all parties that have the best interest of Nigerians at heart.He noted that “election should not be seen as do or die’’ and pledged to work hard to deliver a better Nigeria and to continue to build on the foundations of peace, rule of law and opportunities for all.







