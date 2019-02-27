Watford may unleash Isaac Success on Liverpool

Isaac Success is in line to make his 24th Premier League appearance when Watford take on Liverpool who are winless in three of their last four league games this evening.





Isaac Success

Hornets manager Javi Garcia confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Success and 24 other players are available for selection.



Success had earlier recovered from a hamstring injury last week and trained fully with his teammates ahead of their trip to the Cardiff City stadium but was eventually left out of the 18-man squad who beat Cardiff 5-1.



“In this moment we only have Kiko injured,” said Gracia.





Success has played 27 games this season for the Hornets who continue to chase European football in the English topflight, scoring four goals.



