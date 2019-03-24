Amuneke secures AFCON ticket for Tanzania

Former Super Eagles player Emmanuel Amuneke has qualified Tanzania for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since 1980 after a 3-0 win over Uganda.





Emmanuel Amuneke: Excelling in Tanzania’ as a coach

Amunike who signed a two-year deal to coach the Tanzania national team, replaced Salum Mayanga who was sacked in August 2018.



The Tafia Stars defeated the Cranes of Uganda at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam, on Sunday to claim a spot in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years.



Goals from Simon Msuwa, Erasto Nyoni, and Aggrey Morris secured the win for the hosts.



Amunike won the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 1994 and the Olympic gold with the Super Eagles two years later.

Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.