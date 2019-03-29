BREAKING: CCT Dismisses Onnoghen’s No-case Submission, Orders Him to Open Defence

The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Friday dismissed the no-case submission filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, and asked him to open his defence in respect of the six counts of false and non-declaration of assets preferred against him.





Justice Walter Onnoghen

The three-man bench of the CCT led by Danladi Umar, which earlier took arguments of parties on Friday, held that Onnoghen had case to answer and should enter his defence.



Contrary to the contention by Onnoghen’s legal team that the three witnesses called by the prosecution failed to give credible evidence to prove the case, the CCT held that the admission to the alleged offences by the embattled top judicial officer showed that there was a prima facie case against him.



Umar said the defence was only trying to frustrate the punishment of the defendant for the offences.



The Chief Adegboyega Awomolo-led defence team promptly applied for the copy of the ruling to enable them to properly advise the defendant.



The tribunal chairman said it would be ready by Monday.



He also adjourned till Monday for the suspended CJN to open his defence.

