Drogba returns to Stamford bridge

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will make an emotional playing return to Stamford Bridge this summer as part of Soccer Aid 2019.





Chelsea legend Didier Drogba

The Blues hero, who won 12 major honours with Chelsea, is set to be confirmed as one of the former professionals to play in the annual charity match, scheduled to take place on June 16.



It will be the first time Drogba, 41, has played at his spiritual home since leaving his second spell at the club back in 2015.



Drogba, who scored 164 goals during his two spells at the club, is sure to receive a hero’s reception back at the Bridge when he turns out for the Rest of the World to play against England given his legendary status among Chelsea supporters.



The game at Stamford Bridge is the first time Soccer Aid has been played at a club stadium other than Old Trafford in its 13-year history.



In recent months, the former striker’s foundation has helped pay for a new mobile heart clinic, opened a new school as well as providing computer facilities for various educational projects.



“I am very excited to be coming back to Stamford Bridge to play in Soccer Aid for UNICEF.



“I am passionate about all children having access to healthcare and education, which is key to UNICEF’s work around the world. I’m delighted that my foundation and UNICEF are planning a project together in Cote D’Ivoire.



“Together we can help make a real difference to so many children’s lives, and have a greater impact than ever before,” Drogba said.



Meanwhile, Chelsea have lodged an appeal against their two window transfer ban, imposed by FIFA.



The Blues are currently prevented from signing any players either this summer or January for breaking the rules surrounding the transfer of minors.



FIFA confirmed on Monday that Chelsea – who were also fined £460,000 – have lodged an official appeal against the ruling, with the hearing to take place on April 11.

Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.