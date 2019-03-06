Elections: Police take security measures

The police have taken a number of measures to enhance security during the governorship and state house of assembly elections, including a ban on concealment of vehicle number plates by all unauthorised vehicle users.





IGP Mohammed Adamu

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, said on Tuesday that the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, placed the ban, adding that the proscription “is with immediate effect”.



The IGP said he gave the order following intelligence reports that unwholesome practices may be deployed by some unscrupulous persons to commit electoral related offences before, during and after the governorship and house of assembly elections holding on Saturday.



Apart from the possible threats to the polls, the IGP also noted that the covering of vehicle number plate was a clear breach of the Road Traffic Act and other relevant laws of the land.



He also said that it could impact negatively on national security and safety, heighten criminal activities and engender an atmosphere of lawlessness.



Adamu explained that using covered plate numbers could shield perpetrators of crime and place unnecessary pressure on security agencies in their routine crime prevention and monitoring tasks.



He, therefore, directed all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) and state commands to strictly enforce the restriction order at their various Areas of Responsibility (AOR).



The police boss also asked the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all defaulters were dealt with according to the law.



He warned that any security personnel found escorting their principal with an unmarked vehicle or those with masked vehicle number plates would be arrested and dealt with accordingly.



Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday met with security chiefs in Abuja.



The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, led the security chiefs to the meeting which held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.



The acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.



He said security arrangements had been enhanced ahead of the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday.



The police boss thanked Nigerians for conducting themselves properly during the presidential and National Assembly elections, despite the pockets of violence in parts of the country.



He warned hoodlums and ballot box snatchers to have a rethink ahead of the polls, stressing that they would be severely dealt with.



Adamu tasked security personnel to ensure water-tight security of election materials and also urged them not allow themselves to be compromised by anyone or group.

Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.