FEC approves vehicles, OB Vans, transmitters for NTA, NAN, FRCN

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.3billion contracts to strengthen and reposition its media outfits for effective information dissemination.





L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during the Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC) held at the Council Chambers, State House Wednesday

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday when he briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the council.



Mohammed listed the media organisations to benefit from the projects to include the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigeria Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).



The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.









Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.