INEC confirms Dapo Abiodun Ogun governor-elect

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has been confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission as winner of the 9 March election and also declared the governor elect.
|Prince Dapo Abiodun: declared Ogun governor-elect
In the official result announced on Sunday night, Abiodun polled 241, 670 votes, the highest number of votes in the election to defeat Adekunle Akinlade, governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) who scored 222,153.
Abiodun won with a margin of 19,517 votes.
The APC candidate won in 11 of the 20 local government areas (LGAs), APM had six LGAs, Action Democratic Congress (2) while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won just one LGA.
Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the vice chancellor of University of Ibadan and also the INEC Returning Officer for Ogun State announced the results at 1am Monday, with ADC coming third in the election with 110,422. PDP candidate, Buruji Kashamu got 70,290 votes.
Accredited voters: 44,402
ADC: 17,046
APC: 7,742
APM: 12,208
PDP: 1590
Total Valid Votes: 42,864
Total Rejected Votes: 1,509
Total Votes Cast:44,373
Cancellation-Idiyin ward for Over voting
Accredited voters: 47,228
ADC:3,334
APC: 12,890
APM: 26,491
PDP: 1846
Total Valid votes: 46,152
Total Rejected Votes: 1053
Total vote cast:47,205
Accredited voters: 43,825
ADC: 1189
APC:10,574
APM: 7477
PDP: 21,851
Total Valid votes: 42,824
Total rejected votes: 985
Total vote cast: 43,809
Accredited voters: 47,412
ADC:7260
APC: 15,642
APM: 17,614
PDP: 2684
Total Valid votes: 45,428
Total rejected votes: 1783
Total vote cast: 47,211
Accredited Voters: 80,800
ADC: 12,699
ADP: 516
APC: 24,838
APM: 27,859
PDP: 3,575
Valid Votes: 72,490
Void Votes: 3,180
Total Votes Cast: 75,670
Total Results of the twenty local government areas.
APC – 241,670
APM – 222,153
ADC – 110,422
PDP – 70,292
