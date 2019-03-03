Mass Defections Hit Kaduna PDP



Maiyaki said over 30,000 members of the Sani Sidi Campaign Steering Committee and some executive members of the party at the Local Government and Ward levels have begun the process of resigning their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party. (NAN)

”Even more worrisome is the mutual mistrust that exists between the party leadership, the gubernatorial candidate and some of its members and above all the failure to showcase any meaningful blueprint and capacity on how to govern the state when voted into power, ” said Sidi.“It is based on these reasons and after due consultation with my political associates across the 23 local government areas, l decided to resign my membership of the party henceforth. And l thank you most sincerely for your support while in the party”.Sani Sidi submitted alongside the letter, his membership card of the party to the ward leadership of the PDP.According to Maiyaki, other prominent politicians and the associates of Sani Sidi from across the state who have resigned their membership of the party include Peter Adada, former Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rabiu Bako, former Council Chairman of Kaduna LGA and Commissioner of Information,Maiyaki also listed Kabiru Ballah, former State Secretary, PDP, Sani Shahada, former Member, KSHA, Nasiru Aliyu Damau, former Council Chairman of Kubau LGA and Commissioner of LGA, Aliyu Saleh Ramin Kura, former Council Chairman of Lere LGA, Magaji Sadiq Hunkuyi, former Council Chairman of Kudan LGA , among those who have joined the defection train.Others are Ashiru K. Bomo, former State Chairman AD and State Officer PDP, Sani Rabiu Bako, former House of Representative aspirants, Joe Machu, and Alhaji Adamu Kagarko, former Permanent Secretary, KDSG, Abdulaziz Makama, former Council Chairman, Kagarko LGA, Bala Ahmed, former Deputy Chairman, Kagarko LGA, Umar Farouq Kafanchan, former SSA, Political and Chieftaincy, Barnabas Samuel, former SA, Community Mobilization, Shehu Tafarki, former Party Chairman, Kagarko LGA, Rufai Mustapha Ango (Maradona).