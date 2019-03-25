Mr Kingsley Onwubiko, Secretary, PDP Volunteer/Support Group (PVSG), Imo chapter on Monday in Abuja advised the Imo Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha to include many youths in his government.





Run youths inclusive government, Group advises Ihedioha

Onwubiko, who gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that this was necessary to enable youths engender productivity and ensure results in the new government.



He described youths as the most active bracket of the global population, especially in Nigeria, saying that their inclusion was key to economic and political prosperity of the state.



“Imo as well as the world need active and energetic personalities that will keep the economy moving.



“Only the youth can deliver results promptly, this is time to positively engage them for greater results,’’ he said.



The PDP chieftain, who described Ihedioha as a man of intergrity and leadership vision, also called on him to avoid sycophants.



Onwubiko warned the Governor-elect against the hijack of his administration by selfish and greedy elders whom, he said, had nothing to contribute to restoring the state’s lost glory.



According to him, the youth played a major role in the defeat of Okorocha’s “familiocracy“, adding that they are very willing to work with Ihedioha, anytime and any day.



NAN reports that Prof. Francis Otunta, Imo Returning Officer, declared Ihedioha of PDP, winner of March 9 gubernatorial election.



Ihedioha polled 277,404 votes to defeat closest rival, AA, 190,364, APGA 112,368, and APC, 94,458 votes.



PDP won with a vote margin of 87,040 votes.

