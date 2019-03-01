Tambuwal Seeks America’s Help in Governorship Election

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to United States Government to intervene in the prevention of what he called, ‘alleged harassment of electorate’ in next week’s governorship and state assembly elections.





Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal: wants America to intervene in next week’s election

Tambuwal made the request on Thursday when he received the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, in Sokoto.



Tambuwal of the PDP is seeking re-election and he is being challenged by his former deputy, Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress.



He told Symington that the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections witnessed harassment of leaders and loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



According to him, many PDP members were hounded and arrested by security agents on the election day.



“Our appeal is to ensure the electorate in whatever political parties are not intimidated or terrorised.



” Because our people were intimidated to the extent of failing to discharge their civic duties in the remaining elections, scheduled for March 9.



“As such, I want to appeal to the US envoy to call on the Nigerian government to allow the will of the people be granted during the forthcoming Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.



“The opposition has engaged in post-election violence, with attacks on citizens and razing many properties and houses within and outside the metropolis in the state, in a show of terror against perceived opponents and non-partisan members of the public.” he said.



He thanked the envoy for the visit, describing such as important for the peace and development of democracy in the state.



Earlier, Symington said that he was in Sokoto to encourage peace throughout the electioneering period and beyond.



“There is no any development that can come without peace, so I appeal on all stakeholders and the good people of Sokoto to ensure peaceful polls,” he said.

