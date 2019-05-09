Kano Assembly creates Four new emirates

The Kano State House of Assembly (KNHA), has approved the amendment of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs law, paving way for the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate council.





Emir Muhammadu Sanusi of Kano.

The bill, known as Kano Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment Bill 2019 was promptly signed into law by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.



It allows for the creation of four more first class emirs Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Gaya councils.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly embarked on its earlier plans to amend the law following a petition filed before the house by Ibrahim Chambers.



The petitioner demanded for the upgrading of some traditional rulers to the status of 1st class emirs.



Chambers in the petition sought for the creation of the four additional 1st class emirate councils in Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya.



According to the petition, the establishment of the emirate councils will bring more development to the people of the area.



NAN also reports that the committee earlier set up by the assembly to look into the issue of reviewing the law presented its report before the legislators on Tuesday.



Reading the joint committees report before the floor of the house on Tuesday, the majority leader, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi, said the report also recommended the review of the law.



According to him, the decision followed wide consultation with stakeholders, adding that the feedback the committee received from the public, massively supported the upgrade of those emirate councils.



He said the response received clearly showed that the need to upgrade the traditional rulers was necessary.



According to Danagundi, the law if signed into law by the Governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the emirate council, except Bichi, will have their own kingmakers.



He explained that the Bichi emirate council would have its Kingmakers from the old emirate council, Gidan Dabo in particular.



According to Danagundi, the creation of the new first class emirs would bring more job opportunities, boost the economy, and ensure security of the state.



Governor Ganduje, who spoke immediately after signing the bill into law, said “this is what the people of Kano State want.



“This will encourage active and deeper participation of people of Kano State especially in the rural communities in the affairs of the state.



“It will also encourage active participation of traditional rulers in the areas of agriculture, education, health and security.”



The governor also said that there was need to upgrade the traditional rulers based on their historical antecedents so that aspirations and dreams of their forefathers would come true.



Ganduje added that all other processes for the take off of the new emirates would be completed while letters of appointment and dates of Coronation of the new first class emirs would be fixed.



The governor also signed six other bills into law.



The bills are; Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019, Kano State Public Health Law 2019 and Kano State Water and Sanitation Sector Reform Law 2019.



Others are, Kano State College of Health Science and Technology Law 2019, Kano State Sharia Courts Amendment Law 2019, Kano State Pension and Rights of Governors and Deputy Law 2019 and Kano State Pension and Right of Speaker and Deputy Speaker Law 2019.

