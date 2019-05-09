Tottenham knock out Ajax in Amsterdam with Moura’s hat trick

It would be an All English UEFA Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 as Tottenham Hotspurs will meet Liverpool.





Match hero Lucas Moura, right, of Tottenham slotting in the winning goal against Ajax

Tottenham put in a superlative display in the second half, with striker Lucas Moura’s hat trick to knock out cup favourites Ajax.



Ajax had won the first tie 1-0 in London last week and had firmed their position by scoring additional two goals on Wednesday at the Johan Cruijff Arena.



But Tottenham turned the tables in the second half, with Moura scoring two goals in four minutes. He scored the winner in the last minute of additional time, to book Tottenham for their first UEFA Champions League final.



Coach Pochettino fell down and burst into tears of joy. Thanks to Moura who put up an astonishing display in Amsterdam.



Hat trick hero Moura said: “Football gives us moments like this that we cannot imagine,” says the hat-trick scorer. “We need to enjoy it. Look at me – it’s the best moment in my life, my career.



“It’s impossible to explain what I am feeling. I am very, very happy and proud of my teammates. We always believed in this moment, that it was possible. We gave everything and deserved this moment. We are a family. It’s impossible to explain – impossible.”



It was really a night of history – Spurs had never won a two-legged European tie after losing the first leg at home. Ajax had won 26 of 28 previous ties where they’d won the first leg away. The odds were so firmly stacked against Spurs, but they came up trumps.

