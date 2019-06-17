Aiteo Cup: Enyimba, 31 other clubs progress to next round

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba progressed to the next round of the Aiteo Cup on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Kano Pillars Feeders team.





Aiteo FA Cup

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the round of 64 encounter was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.



NAN reports that Enyimba’s Gabriel Orok grabbed a brace in the very entertaining match watched by a sizable crowd.



Orok opened the scoring in the 11th minute of play with a perfect effort to put the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions in the lead.



Enyimba who paraded mainly their second team enjoyed most of the possession.



Kano Pillars Feeders team leveled the scores in the 23rd minute through team captain Umar Shehu, from a penalty kick.



After a fantastic team play seven minutes later, Orok restored Enyimba’s lead with another beautiful finish that attracted applause from the spectators.



Abdulrahman Bashir, after receiving a defence-splitting pass from the midfield, released Orok in front of the Kano Pillars Feeders team box and he curled his effort into the far left.



Enyimba had to be on their toes, however, throughout the reminder of the first stanza to keep the scores at 2-1.



Kano Pillars Feeders restarted the second half better than the way they ended the first stanza, but a resilient Enyimba defenceline was always up to it.



Bashir, home boy and former Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC striker, put the icing on the cake in the 57th minute with a perfect finish.



Orok and Bashir exchanged a one-two pass before the former ABS FC striker with the final touch shot into the top corner to make it 3-1.



In other matches:



Rangers 2 Tornadoes Feeders 0



Kebbi United 0 Lobi Stars 1



Abia Warriors 1 Heartland Comets 0



Ambassador FC 1 Yobe Desert Stars 0



Rivers United 4 FC Timber Loader 0



Sokoto United 1 Akwa United 2



Walli Flamingoes 0 Delta Force 4



Gombe United 3 FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders 0 (Walk-Over)



Niger Tornadoes 3 Fasbir FC 0



Gwandu United 2 Katsina United 4



Jigawa Golden Stars 1 Insurance FC 2



Police Osogbo 0 El-Kanemi Warriors 6



Setraco United 0 Plateau United 4



Wikki Tourists 4 Qatar FC 0



Layin Zomo FC 1 Sunshine Stars 2



Katsina United Feeders 0 Nasarawa United 1



Kwara United 3 Ben Ayade FC 0 (Walk-Over)



Aspire FC 0 Kano Pillars 4



