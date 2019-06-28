Managers of orphanages in FCT beg govt. for assistance

Managers of orphanages in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have pleaded with government to come to their aid to enable them effectively carter for the children in their facilities.





Ark of Refuge Orphanage in Kubwa, one of the places visited by the NDA 26 Regular Course Alumuni

The managers made the appeal when members of 26 Regular Course Alumni, Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) led by the President, Squadron Leader Kayode Shobajo, retd, delivered food items, beverages and toiletries to four orphanages in Gwarimpa and Kubwa, on Thursday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit and donations to the orphanages was in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the NDA 26 Regular Course.



Proprietress of Mother Theresa Children’s Home, Gwarimpa, Catherine Emeagwali, commended the retired officers for the gesture and urged government to assist in training the kids.



“Some of our kids came from the government, some through police; in some rare cases we found them ourselves by our gate and some of them through Social Development Secretariat.



“We are in an agreement with a private school and they wave some percentage off for us for their education, and we also have individuals that carter for some of our kids, while some have scholarship.



“I am pleading with government to help us and the children because they keep giving us kids without giving us financial help.



“All we are asking is a little assistance; money alone does not take care of the children’s need, we do a lot,” Emeagwali said.



Mrs Ngozi Nwosu, Matron, Lady Dorcas Orphanage also in Gwarimpa, and owned by the Anglican Church, corroborated Emeagwali’s position saying that they had yet to receive any assistance from government since the facility was inaugurated in 2017.



Another Proprietress, Mrs Evelyn Aujuiyah who manages Ark of Refuge Orphanage Kubwa, said: “Nigerians are charitable but we are yet to get donations this week if not for this one by the retired army officers.



“It’s God that has been helping us; if God does not touch the heart of people, they won’t come,” Aujuiyah said.



She noted that all the kids in her facility attend private schools, adding that some of them are on scholarship, while they pay for others.



Earlier, President of the 26 Regular Course Alumni, Kayode Shobajo, said the occasion was an opportunity for members to thank God for sparing their lives 40 years after they graduated from the NDA in 1979.



“This is the 40th year of our entering the NDA and we decided to spice it up with visit to different orphanages to share love and appreciate what God has done for us.



“We thank God that some of us attained the highest level in the service particularly Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the current Chief of Naval Staff, among others,” he said.



Shobajo commended the Naval Chief and other security chiefs for their commitment in fight against terrorism and other crimes in the country.

