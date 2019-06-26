Responsive Ad Slot

eSCAPE Book
Miracle, BBNaija Winner Now Certified Pilot

Miracle Ikechukwu, winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija (BBN) ‘Double Wahala’ show, has obtained his certification as an “Instrument Rated” pilot.

Miracle Ikechukwu winner of BBNaija ‘Double Wahala” (Photo:IG)
He took to his Instagram page @miracleikechukwu to share the news, as he post a picture of his duty post.

He wrote: “A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed.. “Instrument Rated!”.. It’s only Your Grace Lord.. Thank You.. and to everyone who has supported meh thus far, I Appreciate… GOD Bless..”
