Miracle, BBNaija winner now certified Pilot

Miracle Ikechukwu, winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija (BBN) ‘Double Wahala’ show, has obtained his certification as an “Instrument Rated” pilot.
|Miracle Ikechukwu winner of BBNaija ‘Double Wahala” (Photo:IG)
He took to his Instagram page @miracleikechukwu to share the news, as he post a picture of his duty post.
He wrote: “A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed.. “Instrument Rated!”.. It’s only Your Grace Lord.. Thank You.. and to everyone who has supported meh thus far, I Appreciate… GOD Bless..”
