Troops Ambush, Kill Terrorists in Failed Attack in Yobe

Troops killed a number of terrorists in an ambush, after they attempted to attack military a location at Gonori in Yobe at about 6.33 PM on Wednesday.





Troops ambush, kill terrorists at Gonorri

The army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the terrorists came for the aborted attack in seven trucks and motorcycles.



Musa said the troops seized five of the gun trucks, one Vehicle Blinde Leger, assorted quantity of ammunition and destroyed a number of motorcycles.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who has been in the Command and Control Centre, commended the troops for the successes being recorded in recent times and urged them to sustain the tempo of operation.



Buratai charged them to be more vigilant and assured of continuous support.

Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.